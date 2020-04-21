e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Lots in the name, if the bungalow’s named Corona

Lots in the name, if the bungalow’s named Corona

mumbai Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:59 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

For Celsia Bocarro, a resident of Bandra, the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has brought with it a little humour as well. “A civic employee did say that he will never forget that he sprayed disinfectant on Corona,” quipped Bocarro, owner of a bungalow with a name that would catch everyone’s attention now — Corona.

Located on the quiet St Leo Road in Bandra (West), the bungalow, built in 1963, is named Corona, derived from the Latin word for crown.

The coronaviruses themselves are named after the Latin word because they have “crown-like spikes on their surface,” as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Everyone who remembers our bungalow’s name is now having a good laugh. Some who are getting to know now are taken by surprise,” said Erika Cunha, Bocarro’s daughter, who grew up in the bungalow and now stays in Malabar Hill.

“I think people passing by would think we are just horrible people,” she quipped. Erika also took a picture of herself with the bungalow in the backdrop to share with her friends. “There is nothing we can do about it now. We are not going to change the name,” she said.

Bocarro, however, said no one has told her anything about the bungalow’s name apart from the stray comment from a civic employee, undertaking a drive to disinfect the road two weeks ago.

“I think people are just being polite to me,” she said. A retired microbiologist, Bocarro further said, “There is a Corona garden on St John Baptist Road where so many receptions have been held all these years. There is a saint named Corona. It means the crowning glory, on which we name the bungalow.”

A known-name in Bandra circles, Bocarro’s late husband, Eric, was a trustee of the Bandra Gymkhana and also served as the president of the Salsette Society.

top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi chief’s appeal to cured jamaat members
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi chief’s appeal to cured jamaat members
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news