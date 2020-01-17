e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Luxury bus catches fire on Thane highway, all 25 passengers safe

Luxury bus catches fire on Thane highway, all 25 passengers safe

An auto driver, who first noticed the burning tyre, overtook the bus to inform the driver. The driver, in turn immediately stopped the vehicle, alerted the conductor and the bus passengers who managed to escape without any injuries.

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:40 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustan Times, Thane
Fire brigade officers dousing the luxury bus which got gutted after a rear tyre caught fire, Jan 17, 2020.
Fire brigade officers dousing the luxury bus which got gutted after a rear tyre caught fire, Jan 17, 2020.(HT Photo )
         

A luxury non-airconditioned bus, going to Pune from Ahmedabad, caught fire on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road, off Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway just as it crossed a toll collection point at around 6:45am on Friday morning. None of the 25 passengers or the bus crew were injured in the incident.

One of the rear tyres of the Amreli-registered bus first caught fire which then spread to the rest of the vehicle, said a Kashimira police official.

An auto driver, who first noticed the burning tyre, overtook the bus to inform the driver who immediately stopped the vehicle, alerted the conductor and the bus passengers who managed to escape without any injuries. According to a police official, most of the passengers were fast asleep when the incident happened. The entire luggage compartment was gutted in the fire.

Though the auto driver tried to douse the fire using a portable extinguisher, it spread further. However, informed by locals from the area, the Mira Bhayander fire brigade soon reached the spot and brought the fire under control in around 40 minutes.

There was huge morning traffic jam in the area due to the fire which was later cleared, said a Kashimira police official.

tags
top news
No mercy for Delhi gang rape death-row convict Mukesh Singh, orders President
No mercy for Delhi gang rape death-row convict Mukesh Singh, orders President
With Nitish Kumar announcement, Amit Shah has killed 2 birds with one stone
With Nitish Kumar announcement, Amit Shah has killed 2 birds with one stone
Union Budget 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may repeat long schedule
Union Budget 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may repeat long schedule
Out on parole, ‘Dr Bomb’ convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts goes missing
Out on parole, ‘Dr Bomb’ convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts goes missing
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
The Gujarat model comes to Delhi, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The Gujarat model comes to Delhi, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News