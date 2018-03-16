Maha body to rethink same fee diktat against private medical colleges

The state fee regulating authority (FRA) has sought time from the state to reconsider its recent order asking private medical colleges to charge same fee from students under all

quotas.

Earlier this week, an association representing private medical institutes had requested the medical education minister to direct FRA to roll back its circular and allow them to charge NRI students five times the regular fee.

“In a meeting held in the city on Friday, FRA sought time to give its final decision on the

circular for private medical institutes in the state. The government will take a final call once we hear from the FRA,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER).

He added the final decision should be announced by the next week.

Earlier this week, the FRA released a circular asking all private medical colleges in the state to stick to charging same fees for all the seats under various quotas.

A senior FRA official said it as found that private colleges charge three times the fees fixed by FRA for 35% management quota seats and almost five times the usual fees for 15% NRI seats, despite uniform

fees prescribed by the fee authority.

To counter the FRA diktat, heads of private medical colleges sought help from the state and permission to charge NRI candidates five times the normal fees.

“As a quasi-judicial body, FRA can only ensure that institutes don’t indulge in profiteering, they cannot dictate terms,” said Kamal Kishore Kadam, president of the Association of Management of Unaided Private Medical and Dental

Colleges.

FRA follows and decides fee structure by considering the expenses incurred by colleges, so that the charitable trusts that run the institutes don’t profit off of them.

“The FRA will look into the matter and the grievances of medical institutes and a final decision will be shared with the government. We will share the final decision with private medical institutes next week,” added Shingare.