Maha govt mulls asking schools to not collect fees

mumbai

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:58 IST

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the state will instruct schools not to charge fees till classes resume.

Her remarks followed a directive issued by the Haryana government last week, instructing all private schools affiliated with the Haryana School Board, ICSE, CBSE, not to charge fees given that all classes have been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the national lockdown and closure of educational institutions across the country, Gaikwad said that schools must not force parents to pay fees. “We might issue a directive in the coming week which will apply to all boards. At a time when people across classes are facing difficulties, schools must not collect fees, at least till the lockdown period ends,” she said.