Maha Housing Minister blames his ‘reckless behaviour’ for contracting Covid

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad, who has now recovered from the infection after spending some days in hospital earlier this month, said he had to be kept on ventilator support for over two days.

mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 10:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad said he considers himself lucky to have recovered so fast from the infection.
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his “reckless behaviour for getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Awhad, who has now recovered from the infection after spending some days in hospital earlier this month, said he had to be kept on ventilator support for over two days.

“It was recklessness in my behaviour that was the cause of Covid, probably I did not take peoples advice seriously. Thats why I was caught in a trap, the NCP leader said on Wednesday while addressing an online seminar organised by BDA, a developers lobby.

Notably, in the early days of Covid-19 outbreak in the state, Awhad, who is the guardian minister of Thane district, was seen moving around for relief work.

The minister said it was his will power that helped him overcome the tough phase, and added that he has recovered fast in the last two weeks.

Awhad said he considers himself lucky to have recovered so fast, when compared with the travails of others like an IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre having to import medicines or undergo plasma therapy.

The minister said his hemoglobin level, which had dropped, has gone up and he is currently following a strict diet at specified timings.

Another state Cabinet minister, who is a senior Congress leader, also tested positive for coronavirus recently.

