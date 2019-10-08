Maha polls: Feeling cheated by BJP, says Mahadev Jankar

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:00 IST

The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), a smaller alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is unhappy over the manner in which seats were allotted to the party.

Addressing the media, RSP chief Mahadev Jankar said, “I have my own party and wanted all my nominees to fight on a separate symbol. However, the BJP made my two candidates fight on their lotus symbol. I am feeling cheated.”

He said he has dismissed the two nominees, Rahul Kul (Daund) and Meghana Bordinkar (Jintur), for agreeing to contest on the BJP’s symbol.

Kul is the sitting MLA from Daund. His wife Kanchan had contested the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from Baramati.

Jankar announced that RSP would have just one candidate now, Ratnakar Gutte, who will contest from Gangakhed. “Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should ask Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw Sena’s Vishal Kadam from the fray. Else, there would be friendly fight,” said Jankar.

Jankar ruled out quitting the alliance, saying it will send out a wrong message to the masses.

