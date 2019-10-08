Maha polls: ‘Keep eye on flow of alcohol, cash’

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:01 IST

The transport commissioner of Maharashtra has asked all motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) posted at the border checkposts to keep an eye on the inflow of illegal alcohol and cash, ahead of the elections.

In an internal circular sent to all regional transport offices (RTOs) last week, the commissioner asked them to be vigilant about transportation of alcohol and cash inside the state, mostly used to influence voters. “This is the first time we have received such instructions from the transport commissioner’s office. Usually, the police and election commission machinery handle this,” said a motor vehicle inspector.

The circular, a copy of which is with HT, states the MVIs should immediately alert the police and district administration, if they find any vehicle carrying illegal cash or alcohol during the checks.

In Mumbai, the city district administration has declared October 19 to 21 and October 24 ‘dry days’. The excise department has seized alcohol worth ₹4.84 lakh and suspended 36 liquor permits after the code of conduct came into effect. In the Mumbai suburban district, the administration has seized ₹9.54 crore worth in cash and other items, including diamonds, so far.

CONG ATTACK

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has taken a dig at All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge, saying the latter did not give any leader an opportunity to speak during a coordination meeting on Sunday. He said some leaders deliberately failed Rahul Gandhi as president of the party.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:01 IST