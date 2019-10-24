Maha polls: Raosaheb Danve in ‘cow slaughter’ row

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:28 IST

Union minister for consumer affairs and food and public distribution Raosaheb Danve landed in controversy on Wednesday, as a purported video of him allegedly supporting cow slaughter went viral. The veracity and date of the video has not been verified. Danve has refuted the allegations, claiming the clip was edited.

In the video, Danve is allegedly seen saying in a gathering that they don’t need to worry about a “ban on animal slaughter” as long as he is the minister. The remarks were allegedly made in an election meeting when he was campaigning for his son, Santosh, a BJP candidate from Bhokardan Assembly seat in Jalna district. “My department (consumer affairs and food and public distribution ministry) provides wheat at ₹2 a kg and rice at ₹3 a kg to all and Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) doesn’t stop me from providing the same to Muslims. After cow slaughter was banned, for the first time, a group of people came to me complaining that they are not allowed to sacrifice (animals) at the time of Bakri Eid. That’s when I told them, till Raosaheb Danve is here, it can’t be stopped,” Danve was allegedly seen saying in the video.

In his clarification, Danve said the story being run by a few news channels over his alleged statement on cow slaughter is baseless. “I would like to clarify that I have not made any comment on cow slaughter. The video clip they are referring to is edited and looks an attempt to disseminate misinformation. The stories being run by a few news channels are baseless,” Danve clarified in a letter released on Tuesday.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has demanded criminal action against the Union minister, who is also a senior BJP leader. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Danve was playing with the sentiments of people by suggesting and supporting violation of a law (cow slaughter ban). The police should file a case and arrest him.”

Madhav Bhandari, state BJP spokesperson, said, “He [Danve] was talking about sacrifice being done on Bakri Eid by the Muslim community, where goats are used. He also said if there is any problem, he is there to help. I could not find anything wrong in this statement, as there is no ban on sacrifice of animals during the festival. As the NCP has no issue, the party is trying to make an issue out of nothing.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:28 IST