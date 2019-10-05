Maha polls: Rohit Pawar declares assets worth ₹65.27 crore

mumbai

Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, has declared assets worth ₹65.27 crore in his election affidavit filed on Thursday.

Rohit, who is considered close to Pawar, is debuting this election from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district. Rohit and his family own movable assets worth ₹26.39 crore. Rohit said he owns assets worth ₹18.40 crore, his wife Kunti has assets worth ₹7.28 crore, ₹70.10 lakh under the Hindu United Family (HUF) and the rest is divided among his daughter Anandiitaa and son Shivaansh.

His family and he own immovable assets worth ₹38.87 crore, of which Rohit owns assets worth ₹33.08 crore, his wife has assets worth ₹1.80 crore and assets worth ₹3.98 crore are part of the HUF. The rest of the assets are divided among his children.

The immovable assets comprise inherited property worth ₹4.94 crore, which is jointly owned by him and his wife. Rohit said he has ₹3.76 lakh in cash, gold worth ₹11.21 lakh, diamonds worth ₹1.68 lakh and a collection of expensive watches such as Rolex, Omega, Tagheuer, Carter, Longines worth ₹28.91 lakh. He also has liabilities, a loan worth ₹3.74 crore. He has no criminal case against him.

A management graduate from Mumbai, Rohit declared business and agriculture as his source of income. He owns agricultural land worth ₹78.56 lakh and wife owns land worth ₹16.42 lakh. The grandson of Pawar’s elder brother Dinkarrao, Rohit has been associated with sugar and poultry business. He joined Baramati Agro Limited, an agro-industry in which his father, Rajendra Pawar, is the managing director, after graduation. He is also the president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a group of private and cooperative sugar mills in India.

