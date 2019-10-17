Maha polls: The Magathane battle

mumbai

The Magathane Assembly constituency, which consists of areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli, is set for a fierce fight between Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidates. The constituency, which was separated from the Borivali Assembly segment in 2009, has more than three lakh eligible voters.

Before the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance declared its candidates for the election, there were talks about BJP’s Pravin Darekar getting the seat. It was finally given to Shiv Sena’s incumbent MLA Prakash Surve, a move that saw some opposition from local BJP supporters.

Taking on Surve is Nayan Kadam from the MNS (who fought the 2014 election from the Borivali constituency and got nearly 13% of the total votes) and NCP’s Manishankar Chauhan.

Surve, who won the 2014 elections defeating BJP’s Hemendra Mehta, is confident of his victory.

“I have done a lot of work, including development of infrastructure, providing toilets and clean drinking water, etc. We are sure of retaining the seat even this time around,” he said. His opponents, however, said no work has been done in the constituency so far.

“There has been no development here. From bad roads to basic amenities, people are really fed up of the current MLA. All he does is take religious tours and distribute umbrellas. There are many people here whose money is stuck in PMC and City cooperative bank. Such people should remember to vote the BJP-Shiv Sena out, as they have not done anything for them. Voting for NOTA won’t be a solution,” said Kadam.

Kadam hopes to get a fair share of votes from Maharashtrians who are in majority in the constituency.

Chauhan said, “Just like the BJP’s promise of Ram temple, the MLA here is making broad promises with no specific programme. He is not accessible to people.”

The constituency has a predominant Maharashtrian population along with Gujaratis and migrants from North India. While areas like Tata power have huge slum pockets, the plush localities like Sri Krishna Nagar and Abhinav Nagar have upper middle-class voters. While the former is inclined towards Shiv Sena and MNS, the latter is largely loyal to BJP.

Those living in the slum pockets continue their daily struggle for basic amenities such as clean drinking water, adequate street lighting and toilets.

Over the past few years, with the growing population in the area, traffic snarls have become a common issue for residents here. The absence of a multispeciality hospital is also one of the key concerns.

“People have to travel to central and South Mumbai in the absence of a good hospital here,” said Nitin Mane, a local.

Currently, both the groups are trying to attract voters by calling party bigwigs for their campaigns. While the BJP had UP CM Yogi Adityanath coming at a public event on October 10, MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited Borivli on Sunday.

Pratap Shinde, a local activist, said the current MLA has not been accessible to residents. “This might be one factor that can go against the Shiv Sena this year, as the MNS has given a candidate who might cut into some votes. People are just tired of the apathy of the current leaders,” he said.

