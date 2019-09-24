Maha polls: VBA’s 1st list is out, Kolhapur candidate also named by AAP

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:41 IST

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) announced its first list of 22 candidates for the Assembly Elections, mentioning the caste of candidates. The list named Anand Gurav as the candidate from Karveer constituency in Kolhapur, who also featured on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) list released on Monday. VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said the caste was deliberately mentioned. “For years, the established parties only fielded candidates from some favoured castes. Our list shows we have given representation to all castes and all parties will be forced to follow this trend,” said Ambedkar.

The VBA which has now broken its alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) says it will contest all 288 seats. While Ambedkar said the door for alliance with the Congress was shut, it is still open for AIMIM and AAP. “We were holding alliance talks with the AAP, but they unilaterally announced their first list,” said Ambedkar. He regretted that the AIMIM was conveying their stances through the media instead of meeting the VBA core committee.

Although named by two parties, Gurav, a medical practitioner, said, “I have been working for social causes with various outfits. My ideals match with both the AAP and VBA, but I prefer the VBA as it is a formidable force today.”

“Gurav had signed a letter confirming his candidature and such switching is unethical,” said AAP national joint secretary Ruben Mascarenhas.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:41 IST