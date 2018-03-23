Maharashtra BJP MLAs move trust motion supporting speaker, get it passed with Sena’s help

In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government on Friday moved a trust motion supporting speaker of the House, Haribhau Bagade, and got it cleared within a minute with the help of its ally — Shiv Sena. The move is being seen as a part of the strategy adopted by the ruling alliance to counter a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties — the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the speaker.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis moved the motion in state assembly after the question hour. Shiv Sena legislator and minister Eknath Shinde supported the one-line motion and got it passed in no time. The proceedings of the house then adjourned twice due to din.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, leader of opposition in the state assembly sought permission to speak on the no-confidence motion, moved by them on March 5.

But Fadnavis said, “The trust motion is valid, as a similar motion was passed by the then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh in 2006. The motion was moved against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties at that time. What was valid at that time is valid today as well. It has now become a precedent.”

The chief minister further said that the opposition now cannot move the no-confidence motion as a trust motion has already been passed by the assembly with full majority.

“On the issue of public interest, we protest against the government. But the motion is related to the honour of the speaker and hence we decided to support it,” Shinde said while speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

The proceedings of the House was adjourned twice before it was finally adjourned for the day.