Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49

Maharashtra government has fixed the rates for N95 and double-triple layer masks thus becoming the first state to cap the prices of facemasks in the country. Double and triple layered masks in the state cannot be sold for more than ₹3 and ₹4 respectively, while N95 masks would have to be priced between ₹19 and ₹49, according to an announcement by state health minister Rajesh Tope.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state has been appealing to citizens to wear masks and is also penalising those not wearing them. Therefore, masks had to be made affordable for the common man. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister have approved the initiative to cap the prices of masks,” Tope said in a statement.

The determined prices will be applicable to all manufacturing companies, distributors, and retail sellers till Epidemic Diseases Act is enforced in the state. They have also been mandated to put up a board specifying minimum prices of the masks, Tope added.

Meanwhile, the state recorded under 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with 8,151 infections, pushing the state’s tally to 1,609,516. The active caseload in the state stood at 174,265.

The health minister had recently said that the Covid curve was stabilizing in the state. However, officials are wary of a possible resurgence due to increased people to people contact during upcoming festivals of Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. If basic precautions are not followed by the people then the situation may reverse, officials felt.