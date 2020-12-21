Maharashtra CM invites BJP, Centre for dialogue on Mumbai Metro car shed

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 00:20 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state on Sunday, took potshots at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for allegedly “obstructing” shifting of the Metro-3 car shed from Aarey Colony at Goregaon to Kanjurmarg.

He said it would be improper if both the state and the Centre started stopping each other’s projects, while referring to a petition filed by the Centre before the Bombay high court (HC), claiming ownership. Thackeray also invited the Centre and the Opposition party in the state — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — for a dialogue to resolve the dispute, saying he took the decision in the interest of the people and not to satisfy his ego.

The Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had recently moved the car shed of Metro-3 line from Aarey to Kanjurmarg. However, the Centre went to the HC, which recently ordered an interim stay over the land transfer. This has turned the ongoing battle between the Centre and the state uglier. The BJP has been alleging that Thackeray took the decision to satisfy his ego. The state is now also looking at the land allotted for the bullet train project for the car shed.

In his live address to people on Sunday, Thackeray questioned the Centre’s move stating, “It is unfortunate that the Central government went to court. Why did they do this? It is people’s property, not mine or yours’.”

“The state gave its most priced land in the Bandra-Kurla Complex for the bullet train project. We never created any hurdles. The International Finance Centre went to another state, we didn’t create an issue on it. Then why create hurdles for this land (Kanjurmarg),” he said and criticised the Centre for not providing the saltpan land for the long-pending pumping station in Mahul that would provide relief during flooding in Mumbai.

Explaining his decision to shift car shed, the chief minister said they decided to choose Kanjurmarg plot, so that they can build a car shed of two more lines apart from Metro-3. “The size of the plot at Kanjurmarg is 40 hectares, whereas at Aarey, we were getting only 25 hectares and to expand the project, we will require more land after 25-50 years. Also, at Kanjurmarg we can construct car sheds for three lines— Metro-3, 4 and 6. Isn’t (this plan) more beneficial? How am I wrong in proposing this? How is it about my ego,” Thackeray asked.

He further said, “Of the 30 hectares allotted in Aarey, five hectares would be left untouched as it is a thick forest. Then why was it allotted for the project? This only means that in the future, there will be more tree-cutting and more forest land will be utilised, all for just one car shed.”

He also said the plan did not have any provision for stabling lines where the rakes would be kept when not in use, which was “shocking”. “Aarey is an option for five years. Kanjurmarg is for 50 years,” he stressed.

CM Thackeray said he was ready to give all credit to the BJP for solving this. “This issue can be easily resolved. We are ready to give you [BJP] credit for this. It is not about my ego. It should not be about your ego also.”

He also replied to former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks, stating that the MVA government is only continuing projects that were initiated by the BJP government. “What do you want me to do? Do you want me to review these projects or stay them? I will only look at its progress,” Thackeray said, adding that in the past few weeks, he had made a visit to several ongoing works, including the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor and the Mumbai-Pune missing link project.

In his response, Fadnavis told the media that the Opposition was ready to cooperate, if the chief minister gives up the insistence on Kanjurmarg land and opts to build car shed again at Aarey Colony. “The site at Aarey Colony was approved by the Supreme Court. The state had gone far ahead on the project as an expenditure of ₹100 crore has also been made. If you have any doubt, then take a decision that not a single inch of additional land will be given to the car shed at Aarey in the future, we are ready to support it,” the former chief minister said.

He said that they were also ready to have a discussion, saying, “My only request is don’t be adamant and open the way to build a car shed at Aarey Colony in the interest of the people. If it is built in time, Mumbai Metro-3 will be ready in the coming year, else it will have time and cost overruns. We don’t want credit for anything. Let the CM (Uddhav Thackeray) take the credit, but we want Metro-3 ready in time,” Fadnavis said.

CM Thackeray also said that many were hoping that the MVA government will fall but they not only completed one year but also successfully faced a health pandemic and political attacks while maintaining development of the state, taunting the BJP but chose not to name them. “On November 28, the state government has completed one year. Many were hoping that it would fall but the government not only completed its first year but also tackled the most difficult health situation, the world had faced in the last 100 years. Not only this, we faced political attacks and also brought development,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has intervened to resolve the matter between the state and Centre. “Pawar saheb told the CM on phone that coordination is necessary. He has also discussed the issue with the leader of Opposition and will speak with the Prime Minister, if required,” state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said.