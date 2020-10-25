Dussehra: Maharashtra CM Thackeray to address Sena’s annual rally today

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:15 IST

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the party’s annual rally on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra.

Thackeray is likely to hit out at the Opposition in his speech at the event, which will be held at Savarkar Memorial in Dadar, Mumbai.

The live streaming of his speech is set to reach about 20 million people in Maharashtra, said Sanjay Raut, chief spokesperson of the Sena and a Rajya Sabha (RS) member.

This year’s Dussehra rally is significant because this is the first time a Sena chief is also the Maharashtra CM.

Besides Thackeray, his family members, other Sena leaders and members of the Maharashtra legislative assembly (MLAs) from Mumbai will be present at the event.

“Last year, I had said that the next Dussehra rally will be addressed by a Sena CM. This year’s Dussehra rally has an extraordinary importance. Our chief, who is also the Maharashtra CM, will address millions of Sainiks today,” Raut told media persons on Sunday.

Over the past few months, the Opposition has targeted CM Thackeray and the Sena over the alleged death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

He has been in the line of fire after actor Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the role of the Mumbai Police in the probe into Rajput’s death.

Earlier, the CM was also attacked following the lynching of two Hindu seers in Palghar on April 16.

Thackeray had said that he would remove the “mask of CM” at an opportune time and speak on these issues. Raut said the Dussehra rally could be the “perfect stage” for the Sena chief to dwell on these topics.

“I cannot comment on what exactly Uddhav ji will speak about, but he will definitely speak on these topics. He has said in the past that he would take off the mask of CM and speak. The Dussehra rally is the perfect stage for it. Uddhav ji is fully prepared.... He will also give directions to the party and the state as it is a Sena-led coalition government also comprising the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress,” Raut added.