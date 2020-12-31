e-paper
Mumbai News / Maharashtra Congress ministers meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress ministers meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:30 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The team of 10 cabinet and two junior ministers from the Congress, who were inducted into Uddhav Thackeray-led state government on Monday, called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Today I met Hon. Congress President Hon. Smt.Sonia Gandhi Ji and Hon. Shri @RahulGandhi Ji in New Delhi to express my gratitude, for providing me with the opportunity to serve the people of Maharashtra as Cabinet Minister,” tweeted Ashok Chavan, who took oath as a minister on Monday.

Chavan was joined by Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut, Vijay Wadettiwar, Varsha Gaikwad, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kedar, Yashomati Thakur, KC Padvi, Aslam Shaikh, Satej (Bunty) Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam.

“It was a courtesy visit to meet our leaders after swearing-in as ministers. They asked us to work hard and strengthen the party roots in the state,” said a senior Congress minister.

The ministers are now waiting for allocation of portfolios, which is expected in a day or two.

In the distribution of portfolios among the three parties – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – the Congress got revenue, energy and non-conventional energy, medical education, school education, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, public works (except public enterprise), tribal development, women and child development, textiles, relief and rehabilitation, other backward classes, socially and educationally backward class, VJNT and special backward classes welfare.

