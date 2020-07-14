Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 6,741 to 2,67,665; toll 10,695

mumbai

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:03 IST

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,67,665 on Tuesday with the addition of 6,741 fresh cases while 213 more patients succumbed to the infection, including 70 in Mumbai, taking the state’s fatality count to 10,695, Health department said.

A total of 4,500 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,49,007, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 4 per cent, the department said.

The state now has 1,07,665 active cases.

Mumbai reported 954 cases in the day, taking its total count to 95,100 while the death toll has gone up by 70 to 5,405.

Apart from Mumbai, 15 fatalities were reported each from the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation and rest of the district while 12 patients died in areas under the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, which are parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Vasai-Virar belt and Navi Mumbai, which also fall under the MMR, each reported 8 deaths, the department said.

From other parts of the state, 10 fatalities occurred in Pune city, 9 in Pimpri-Chinchwad township and 7 in Jalgaon district (barring Jalgaon city), it said.

The MMR, including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 2,893 cases in the total 6,741 new cases on Tuesday.

The number of cases in the MMR now stands at 1,79,760 and the death toll at 7,543.

Pune city reported a rise of 1,139 cases in the day, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (541), Kalyan-Dombivali (405), Thane (304), Nashik (266), Navi Mumbai (258) and Ulhasnagar (210) cases.

Currently, 6,98,854 people are in home quarantine and 42,350 in institutional quarantine in the state.

A total of 13,72,939 people have been tested in the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 2,67,665, new cases 6,741, deaths 10,695, discharged 1,49,007, active cases 1,07,665, people tested so far 13,72,939.