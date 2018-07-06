Maharashtra doctors on holiday save 5 after car plunges in Leh

Precautionary measures and presence of mind of five doctors from Maharashtra helped save the lives of five accident victims at Leh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region on Monday. The doctors, while on their vacation, rushed to the help of victims whose car had plunged into a 500-metre deep valley near Tanglang La pass and provided lifesaving golden-hour treatment before shifting them to the Kharu Military Hospital, located 45km away.

Originally from Jalgaon and Bhusawal, Dr Virendra Zambare, Dr Dheeraj Chaudhari, Dr Nitin Khadse, Dr Nilesh Chaudhari, Dr Kapil Patil, and Dr Zambare’s brother-in-law, Kapil Patil were on their way to Leh from Manali when the accident took place.

“Since the location is at the height of 16,500ft and we knew one of our doctors who had suffered pulmonary complications two years ago in Leh, we had stocked all the emergency medical supplies including oxygen cylinders, which we took on rent from Manali,” said Dr Zambare.

Near the Tanglang La pass, the doctors spotted an army vehicle surrounded by other people, peeking into the valley. They immediately stopped their car and discovered that a car had plunged in the valley.

“Without wasting any time, we immediately grabbed our medical kits and climbed down to provide assistance to the victims,” said Zambare. Of the six passengers of the car, one woman had died on the spot. Two men were unconscious due to heavy head injuries and the rest had suffered hand and leg fractures.

“We gave them intravenous emergency injections, cleaned and closed the wounds, stabilised the patients and brought them to the road with the help of workers of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). From there we shifted them in a BRO vehicle to the Kharu Military Hospital located 45km away,” said Dr Chaudhari.

Along the way, the truck was joined by an army ambulance that had been updated about the incident. “We continued the resuscitation of the critical patients in the ambulance and then waited until the transfer,” said Dr Khadse.

Phunsuk Dorjay, in-charge, Kharu police force said that the team did a commendable job and saved the life of the two men, who work with Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

“The tourist vehicle had come from Chandigadh and the accident was quite serious. Apart from one of the two patients who suffered a heavy head injury and are in the ICU, the rest have been discharged,” said Dorjay.