Maharashtra government appoints agencies to introduce ‘international’ curriculum in schools

The state has formed two bodies to regulate schools affiliated with the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB). The MIEB has been established by the state government to provide schools in Maharashtra as well as in other states with a curriculum similar to that offered by the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

The governing council, headed by the state school education and sports minister, is the top decision-making body for the board. It will provide directions to various stakeholders and evaluate the progress. It will also ensure that targets are met.

The steering and management committee, led by the director of MIEB, is the other body formed by the state.

The committee is entrusted with the implementation of the council’s decisions, and will be coordinating with some other agencies, which will be formed shortly. The committee will also decide the curriculum for the international schools.

According to a government resolution issued on Monday, the governing council will give approvals of affiliation to schools based on recommendations of the steering and management committee.

An aide to education minister Vinod Tawde said that they plan to start 10 schools in the upcoming academic year. These schools, termed ‘Ojas’, will mentor 90 other schools, termed ‘Tejas’ in the state. All these will be existing government schools, which will be affiliated with MIEB.

“The two bodies will prepare a road map for the board. We are in the process of forming five other bodies as well,” said the official.

The board will also have the authority to affiliate schools from other states and even international schools.

Unlike other international boards which use English as the medium of instruction, MIEB schools will use local languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

“We will ensure the vision of the governing council is achieved. We will also provide pedagogical support to the schools,” Francis Joseph,

steering and management committee member said.