Maharashtra government changes stamp duty on property banking agreements

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:01 IST

To bring uniformity and avoid the evasion of tax, the state government has changed the stamp duty on various banking agreements related to property sales. The stamp duty on the documents related to the deposit of title deed, equitable mortgage, hypothecation submitted for the loans has been increased to 0.3% from the existing 0.2%.

The stamp duty on the property mortgaged but possession has not been handed over, has been reduced to 0.3% from the existing rate of 0.5%. Similarly, online filing or issuing notices will attract ₹15,000 from now.

The whole aim according to the revenue ministry is to bring uniformity and ensure people comply with the guidelines.