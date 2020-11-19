e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government issues guidelines for Chhath Puja celebrations

Maharashtra government issues guidelines for Chhath Puja celebrations

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The government has warned people to maintain social distancing during the festive season.
The government has warned people to maintain social distancing during the festive season.(HT Photo)
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued guidelines to be followed while celebrating Chhath Puja in the state. As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) chalked out by the state home department, which was approved by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, citizens have been urged to not crowd the waterfronts and beaches to celebrate the festival, and instead, celebrate it from their homes.

This year, Chhat Puja celebrations started on Wednesday and will end on Saturday morning. The festival is observed mostly by Bihar natives along with people from Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The guidelines of the state came a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on Chhath Puja celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, and asked devotees to avoid crowding, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thackeray, according to a statement from the CM’s office, has directed local administrations to set up artificial ponds across the city to ensure that people can conduct rituals without crowding. The state government has banned bursting of firecrackers and use of loudspeakers at the sites where artificial ponds will be set up.

According to the SOP, celebrants have been urged to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including using masks when in public and ensuring that social distancing is followed.

After the BMC denied public celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it an injustice to devotees. It demanded Chhat Puja celebrations be allowed with some restrictions like those issued for Ganesh Utsav and Durga Puja. The state government is expecting a surge in Covid-19 cases after Diwali, and hence, largescale public gatherings at such festivals are not permitted.

