Maharashtra government, the Centre signs MoU with World Bank to aid farmers

The Maharashtra government, along with the Centre, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the World Bank to help more than 5142 villages from drought-prone districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada to adopt climate resilient practices in agriculture. The US$420 million project will benefit over 70 lakh farmers cultivating 30 lakh hectares of land in 15 districts.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi on Friday between officials from agriculture department of Maharashtra government, finance ministry of the Centre and the World Bank. Maharashtra cabinet had given its nod to the project in August 2016 by setting up manpower for its implementation.

The Maharashtra Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture will be implemented in the villages largely dependent upon rain-fed agriculture. It will involve series of activities at farm and watershed level and implement micro irrigation systems, expand surface water storage and facilitate aquifer recharge. This would help to a more efficient use of scarce water resources. By adopting climate-resilient seed varieties with short maturity and drought resistance, the project will help the farmers in reducing risks of climate-related crop failure and increase their income.