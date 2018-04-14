Maharashtra government upgrades Uddhav Thackeray’s security to Z-Plus

The Maharashtra government has decided to upgrade the security cover of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray from Z-category to Z-plus category.

A senior IPS official confirmed the development on the condition of anonymity.

The Z-plus security comprises a bullet-proof car, a police inspector, two assistant police inspectors, two police sub-inspectors, two escort vehicles with six constables in each, and 10 other constables at any given point of time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has also upgraded the security cover of Thackeray’s son and Yuva Sena chief, Aaditya Thackeray, from Y category to Y-plus category . The decision was taken based on an intelligence report, said a senior official.

The development comes amid tension brewing between both the parties over the west coast refinery and petrochemicals project proposed at Ratnagiri in the Konkan region. Sena has already opposed the project. On April 23, Thackeray is set to visit the locals, who are strongly opposing the project.

In 2014, the state government had constituted a high power committee to take decisions regarding VIP security.