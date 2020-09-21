e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt clarifies 100% attendance not binding; decision left to colleges or universities

Maharashtra govt clarifies 100% attendance not binding; decision left to colleges or universities

mumbai Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:40 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
         

Three days after the state government released a government resolution (GR) making 100% attendance compulsory for all teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges, the department of higher and technical education released a clarification on Monday.

In its clarification, the state has specified that 100% attendance is not binding, and respective colleges or universities can decide how many staff members, especially from the examination department, need to be present in order to ensure smooth functioning of the upcoming online exams for final-year (summer 2020) students. It further states that institutes can also decide if physical presence of the staff is required for exams or whether they can smoothly conduct exams through online presence.

The previous GR dated September 18 had highlighted that based on the Supreme Court judgement of August 28 to conduct final-semester exams and to conduct the same, teaching and non-teaching staff will be required in absolute numbers. It further stated that the practice of conducting examination includes several processes like question paper preparation, assessment of answer sheets, preparation of mark sheets and declaration of results; and all this work will require a large amount of manpower. “To complete the challenging task, 100% attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff is required henceforth,” stated the September 18 GR.

This, however, received flak from the teacher community across the state and a petition of almost 2,000 teachers from across the state was sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office on September 19.

“The call for 100% attendance at a time when the state is still witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases was unnecessary, and we are glad that the government understood our plight and clarified their stand on the GR,” said Tapati Mukhopadhyay, president, Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO).

Meanwhile, a delegation of college representatives has approached the Central government and railway ministry for help in this matter. “If at all any college in Mumbai plans to call their staff to work, the government needs to help us by ensuring that these teachers and non-teaching staff members will be allowed to travel by train to and from work,” said T Shiware, chairman of Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.

top news
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In