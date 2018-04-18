Maharashtra issues heatwave advisory to all districts

After India Metrological Department (IMD) predicted an above average rise in temperature across Vidarbha and Marathwada in April and May, the state issued an advisory to all district administrations. The government has directed changes in office and school timings. Moreover, all collectors have been asked to implement precautionary measures.

Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the state has launched an awareness campaign and has been asked to implement similar campaigns at local level as well. District administrations have been warned about high temperatures, especially in May.

“The IMD has predicted a steady rise in temperature across Maharashtra. Entire Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of northern Maharashtra are likely to experience higher temperatures in the coming weeks. We have asked the district administration to replicate the action plan prepared by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The municipal corporation has changed the office timings, ensured that schools are shut before April 15 and has also taken other measures to avoid casualties owing to heatwave,” said a DMU official.

Chandrapur and Nagpur districts record highest temperature in the state. On May 25, 2012, Chandrapur crossed 47 degree Celsius mark. The highest temperature recorded in Chandrapur was 46.7 degree Celsius in April 2017, revealed data collated by DMU.

“When the temperature rises by 5 degrees Celsius above average for two consecutive days, it is considered as a heatwave and the administration declares a high alert. The advisory talks about dos and dont’s for the administration and citizens. Besides, office timings, administration has also been advised to appoint nodal officers to implement the plan. The administration has been directed to keep temples and public places open in the afternoon,” the officer said.