Maharashtra lawmakers demand capital punishment for drug trafficking

With drug trafficking on the rise, lawmakers in Maharashtra demanded capital punishment for offenders. Some of them even suggested punishment for parents in case a young age child is found consuming drugs.

Meanwhile, the state said they have sent a letter to the DGP asking him to set up separate cells in all districts to deal with drug trafficking, Ranjit Patil, minister of state for home said in the Assembly on Friday. “Of them five are in Mumbai, while one each is operating in Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Raigad,” he said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, in a written reply, said they are taking preventive measures. “The police have registered cases against 6,047 people for drug consumption and drugs worth ₹51.56 crore have been seized from 243 traffickers this year so far, while last year, drugs worth ₹1,021.73 crore were seized from 269 traffickers.” “Drug trafficking deserves capital punishment,” said NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Abu Asim Azmi, SP legislator, mulled action against parents.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 05:16 IST