Maharashtra: Marathas will get quota back if Devendra Fadnavis is made CM again, says BJP MP

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:54 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Sunday said if Devendra Fadnavis was made the chief minister again, Marathas will get their reservation back. The MP also alleged that the issue of the reservation is being deliberately delayed. The Congress has raised questions over the remarks and asked if the BJP was hinting that it can influence the courts.

Bhosale, who was in Satara, said the Maratha community got the reservation when Fadnavis was at the helm in the state. “There is no point in discussing the reservation to the community. It is the responsibility of the ruling parties to ensure that the community gets its reservation back. The state government has failed to follow the case properly in the courts. It is time for the community to seek answers from those responsible,” he said.

The Congress has termed the statement controversial. “The reservation is pending in the Supreme Court currently. The state government has been doing its best for the formation of the constitutional bench and vacation of the stay on the reservation. Despite this, elected representatives from the BJP are trying to create confusion among the community members over the issue. The statement by the BJP MP is highly controversial. Does Bhosale want to suggest that Fadnavis can influence the top court too? The ‘confidence’ which has been developed about the constitutional entities is dangerous for the democracy,” said party’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant.