Maharashtra may adopt Kerala Covid containment plan: Tope

mumbai

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:50 IST

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that steps taken by Kerala to contain the spread of coronavirus in the southern state can be adopted here. Tope held a meeting via video conferencing wither Kerala health minister K Shailaja to understand the policies of Kerala in dealing with Covid-19.

“We wanted to understand their steps and policies to contain the spread. The population, density, geography, and social composition of Kerala is different from Maharashtra, but we will see if we can adapt the practices of Kerala health department here,” Tope said in a statement.

In Kerala, people with comorbidities or people who had diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, bladder issue, etc, were not allowed to step out of their homes. Besides, the state also roped-in famous personalities from the state to boost the morale of the doctors, nurses, and other health care workers. The state government would look to implement these measures in hotspots; however, no decision has been taken yet.

The two ministers spoke about Kerala’s isolation policy, daily testing, measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in slums, help of private doctors, curbs in containment zones, plasma therapy, etc, during their meeting that lasted about an hour.