e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra may adopt Kerala Covid containment plan: Tope

Maharashtra may adopt Kerala Covid containment plan: Tope

mumbai Updated: May 18, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that steps taken by Kerala to contain the spread of coronavirus in the southern state can be adopted here. Tope held a meeting via video conferencing wither Kerala health minister K Shailaja to understand the policies of Kerala in dealing with Covid-19.

“We wanted to understand their steps and policies to contain the spread. The population, density, geography, and social composition of Kerala is different from Maharashtra, but we will see if we can adapt the practices of Kerala health department here,” Tope said in a statement.

In Kerala, people with comorbidities or people who had diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, bladder issue, etc, were not allowed to step out of their homes. Besides, the state also roped-in famous personalities from the state to boost the morale of the doctors, nurses, and other health care workers. The state government would look to implement these measures in hotspots; however, no decision has been taken yet.

The two ministers spoke about Kerala’s isolation policy, daily testing, measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in slums, help of private doctors, curbs in containment zones, plasma therapy, etc, during their meeting that lasted about an hour.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In