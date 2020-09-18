e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut, Hasan Mushrif test positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut, Hasan Mushrif test positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two more ministers from Maharashtra tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. State energy minister Nitin Raut and rural development minister Hasan Mushrif both confirmed the development on Twitter. So far, 12 ministers from the state have contracted the disease.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I would like to request all those who have come in contact with me the past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Stay Safe everyone and take care,” Raut said on Twitter.

According to a close aide, Raut is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at his official residence in Mumbai. “He is fine and has no symptoms. He chose to go through a test after his wife Sumedha tested positive in Nagpur,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mushrif tweeted, “I have tested Covid-19 positive. Those who came in my contact should get tested. I will defeat coronavirus and soon will be at your service. I’m fine.”

He is currently in his hometown Kagal in Kolhapur and has isolated himself at home, said one of his close aides.

Earlier, six cabinet and four junior ministers were infected by the virus. This includes PWD minister Ashok Chavan, fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh, housing minister Jitendra Awhad, social justice minister Dhananjay Munde, cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil, dairy development minister Sunil Kedar, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar, minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode, minister of state for social justice Vishwajeet Kadam, and minister of state for higher and technical education Prajakt Tanpure.

