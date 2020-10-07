Maharashtra police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case conspiracy

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:14 IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced a probe into what he called a “conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra Police in the Sushant Singh (SSR) case”. Seeking an apology from the party and its leader Devendra Fadnavis, Deshmukh alleged the links were found in the University of Michigan, US’s study of the social media campaign.

The BJP has rubbished the allegations, saying the state government should punish the culprits by investigating the case thoroughly. Fadnavis, who is in Bihar for the Assembly polls, was not available for a comment.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. Deshmukh said: “The report stated the SSR case study reveals the BJP’s hand in the conspiracy theories. A few people outside the state were used as puppets by the BJP to defame Maharashtra. The electronic media and a few channels were at the forefront of the conspiracy for the past three-four months. The crime branch of Mumbai Police and cybercrime department of the state police will conduct a probe.”

Citing the recent report by AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, which said Rajput was not poisoned, Deshmukh said, “The Supreme Court, during its hearing, had applauded Mumbai Police’s investigation. A few BJP leaders, however, were targeting Mumbai Police for political gain in Bihar elections. They even called the Mumbai police mafia. Fadnavis, too, had targeted Mumbai Police, doubting their competence.”

Deshmukh also asked if Fadnavis will participate in the Bihar campaign along with former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who is in the fray. “Will Fadnavis, who has been appointed as poll in-charge in Bihar by his party, share the dais with Pandey who played a key role in defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police?”

He also attacked CBI, which has taken over the SSR case investigation from Mumbai Police, saying he was eagerly waiting for the outcome of the probe.

BJP leader and leader of Opposition in legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the home minister should wait for CBI to reveal the findings from the probe. “Why is Deshmukh in a hurry to jump to a conclusion? Is he trying to mount the pressure on CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau? Instead of raising questions, Deshmukh should first reply whether he wants to support the drug mafia active in the film industry,” he said.

Another BJP leader Ram Kadam said they are not against the probe into fake accounts created on social media to discredit Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The BJP used three central agencies for gains in the Bihar Assembly polls. Selective information was leaked by the agencies on a daily basis. We will hand over more information on the fake social media accounts and their misuse to Mumbai Police on Wednesday.”