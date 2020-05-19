e-paper
Maharashtra reports 2,100 new Covid-19 cases, tally 37,158: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

“The Covid-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100, taking the tally to 37,158,” he said in a televised address.

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Mumbai
Rajesh Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged.
Rajesh Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged.
         

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,100 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged, taking the total number to 9,639 so far.

