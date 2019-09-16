Maharashtra schools confused over revised paper pattern for Classes 9 and 10

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:52 IST

Even as the state education department has decided to re-introduce internal assessments for Classes 9 and 10, it is yet to come up with a detailed outline for the paper pattern, leading to confusion among schools.

On August 8, the department released a GR to bring back internal exams for languages and social sciences after Class 10 results saw a 10% dip this year. It directed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to come up with a revised marking scheme with 80 marks for written exams and 20 for internal assessments.

Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the state education board, said the marking scheme is being revised. “The board has given the work to subject experts who would soon come up with the details,” said Kale. She denied sharing when the details would be out. The committee appointed by the board met last week but no official notification is out yet.

“We usually set our question papers before Ganpati vacations. This year, however, we have still not finalised them as there is no clarity from the education department,” said Sheetal Kale, a teacher from Malad.

Schools have no clarity on how the paper pattern will change after bringing down the overall marks. “The same questions will now be for lesser marks especially in languages. We need to teach students according to the changes that will be anticipated which will happen only after we get to know the details,” said the principal of a suburban school on the condition of anonymity.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:52 IST