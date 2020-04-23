Maharashtra government should allow liquor shops to open to earn revenue: Raj Thackeray

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:56 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has asked the state to open liquor shops to generate revenue for the cash-strapped government.

Raj, in a letter to his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, stressed that the state should not be caught in “moral issues” and must ensure the opening of liquor shops, as it was uncertain how long the lockdown would continue.

“At such times, by keeping open the wine shops, the state will start getting some revenue. However, opening the wine shops does not mean we are catering to the needs of alcohol consumers. The only purpose behind this step will be to start the process of income flow into the shrinking revenue of the state,” he wrote in the letter.

Raj justified his stance stating that the Maharashtra government generates duty from liquor worth ₹1,250 crore every month, which translates into ₹14,000 crore annually, but due to the ongoing lockdown, it has already lost a substantial amount. He said that the state should not be caught in moral issues as there is no liquor ban in the state.

Raj signed off the letter by saying the state should seriously consider his plea to become economically reliant in such an environment.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the stance taken by the MNS. “Right now the priority should be food for the poor, medical care, as well as ensuring that migrants are sent home safely. Instead, Raj Thackeray like always focuses on non issues like now on liquor, which is very sad,” rued Priti Sharma Menon, national spokesperson, AAP.

Earlier, actor Rishi Kapoor had also demanded that wine shops be kept open in view of the “depression and uncertainty” all around and also outlined that the government desperately needs money.

