 Major fire guts godown in Mumbai’s Kalachowki; nearby buildings evacuated | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 06, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Major fire guts godown in Mumbai’s Kalachowki; nearby buildings evacuated

No casualties reported; fire brigade evacuates residents of buildings, diverts traffic from Dattaram Lad Marg

mumbai Updated: Mar 06, 2018 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
The fire, which started around 12 noon, engulfed the ground-plus-one structure located.
The fire, which started around 12 noon, engulfed the ground-plus-one structure located. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo )

A godown located on the premises of Eastern Metal Works, Kalachowki, went up in smoke after a major fire broke out in the ground-plus-one structure around noon on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported.

As a precautionary measure, the fire brigade has evacuated residents from the nearby buildings, especially the high-rises, after smoke engulfed them. Traffic has also been diverted from Dattaram Lad Marg.

At least 16 fire engines, 12 jumbo tankers and six jets are being used to bring the blaze under control.

A firefighter, who is at the spot, said: “We received a level 3 fire emergency call around 12, but it was declared as level 4 (massive) and more vehicles and water tankers were sent to the spot.”

more from mumbai
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you