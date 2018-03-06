Major fire guts godown in Mumbai’s Kalachowki; nearby buildings evacuated
No casualties reported; fire brigade evacuates residents of buildings, diverts traffic from Dattaram Lad Marg
A godown located on the premises of Eastern Metal Works, Kalachowki, went up in smoke after a major fire broke out in the ground-plus-one structure around noon on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported.
As a precautionary measure, the fire brigade has evacuated residents from the nearby buildings, especially the high-rises, after smoke engulfed them. Traffic has also been diverted from Dattaram Lad Marg.
At least 16 fire engines, 12 jumbo tankers and six jets are being used to bring the blaze under control.
A firefighter, who is at the spot, said: “We received a level 3 fire emergency call around 12, but it was declared as level 4 (massive) and more vehicles and water tankers were sent to the spot.”