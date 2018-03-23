Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Another kind of epic?

Even as headlines that Mukesh Ambani and Aamir Khan were joining forces to produce India’s biggest movie — the onscreen production of the Mahabharata — were being digested, insiders swear that in fact the interpretation of the story had been wrong. “It might be true that Khan has been in talks with Reliance group, but it is more likely that like many other Bollywood leading lights, he, too, might have been engaged to ideate on what has been the chairman and MD of Reliance’s alleged long-standing aim: to create an iconic show that defines Mumbai, which will be a permanent feature at the company’s upcoming ambitious convention centre at BKC. “For many months now, there has been hectic brainstorming for such a production, something on an epic scale, boasting world-class production values and showcasing local talent, which becomes a must-see attraction,” says A source. “Think Swan Lake or Mughal E Azam, with sound, music, technology and drama,” the source added.

As is known, Reliance is one of the largest stakeholders in the development of the 18.5-acre Plot C-64 at BKC, with plans for an exhibition-cum- convention centre, commercial complex and service apartments. As the cherry on this cake, what could be better than a high-voltage sound and theatre show, which becomes a defining and memorable experience synonymous with the spirit of the city? And yes, given the personalities involved — it will be epic.

‘Dear diary, today has been a terrible day for me. Perhaps one of the worst ever in my professional career and if not for dear Priscilla I might have even considered selling the company and becoming a pizza-delivery boy. Because today, I was publicly given a dressing down by India’s all-powerful IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the Cambridge Analytics matter. “Mr Mark Zuckerberg, we have got stringent power in the IT Act, we shall use it, including summoning you in India,” he thundered, leaving me shaken and in tears at his words. But when Priscilla saw me looking pale and frightened at the thought of facing the Indian judicial system, she calmed me down. “Hon, you have no need to be frightened,” she reassured me, “because the next time he says anything, all you have to say are six magic words that will stop him in his tracks.” “What are those six words?” I asked Priscilla. “Simple,” said P, they are “Vijay Mallya. Nirav Modi. Lalit Modi. That will shut him up fast.” Dear diary, isn’t Priscilla brilliant? I’m so relieved that I’ve got my six magic words.

Ever since the herd of bejeweled, embellished and painted five-foot elephant statuettes made their way across India, from Jaipur to New Delhi to Kolkata and finally to Mumbai, the country has been in their thrall.

On Thursday night, as their final outing, they bid goodbye to a delicious serving of the city’s best and brightest over drinks dinner and a final auction at a tony suburban five-star. But have sales been brisk and the required funds raised for the elephant corridors and other pachyderm-supporting proposals by the organisers?

“Much of the herd is sold,” said a spokesperson of the Elephant Family, which launched the initiative. “The remaining are expected to be sold at the finale.” And with hosts with as much social agency and heft as fashionista yummy mummy and wife of ace lawyer Mahesh (Tony), Haseena Jethmalani, Conde Nast publisher Alex Kuruvilla and designer to the stars Manish Malhotra, among others, rounding up their vast circle of friends, there seems little doubt that before the day is done, every haathi would have found a home.

Word comes in that founder creator of the IPL and one of India’s most high-profile economic fugitives, Lalit Modi (in pic), is on the verge of announcing his biggest, most ambitious venture yet: an international, action-packed, adrenalin pumping, boxing ring-based franchise called Honor Combat, which packs in all the glitz of the IPL with all the hype of the WWF. This week, a few chosen insiders received a slickly produced video from Modi, highlighting the new venture that promised 32 global teams, embedded entertainment, iconic stars and premium athletes, with multi-platform spin-offs and cutting-edge technology. And by the way he’s projected it, it appears that Modi, famously miffed at being edged out of the runway success he created, has every intention of making the IPL look like very small potatoes in comparison to his new Honor Combat. You heard it here first.