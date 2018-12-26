Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Bali Hai

Designer Ana Singh’s 50th birthday was celebrated at the Finns VIP Beach Club in Bali on Christmas Day, with a few of her closest friends like producer, star-wife and mom Ayesha Shroff and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, who was accompanied by her kids Azaan and Fiza. “We brought it in, the night before, at our friend Monica Ferrari and her husband Yvan’s beautiful villa in Bali. It was an intimate dinner and Monica had arranged for a chef who prepared a private dinner, which was a sumptuous display of mouth-watering sea food,” said Khan Ali, when we spoke yesterday. “We followed the celebrations the next day by spending it on the beach all day,” she said. And fittingly, Bollywood’s leading designer’s special day was celebrated by a succession of birthday greetings from her star friends; the first reaching her on the morning of 25th, from none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself, followed by all the big names in the industry including Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon and of course, the birthday girl’s godson, Tiger Shroff.

“Dear Santa, if you see another bearded man promising gifts out of a sack he claims to carry, do know that he is a fraud and an imposter. He has been at it since the last four years, and we believe in you more than we ever believed in him.”

-Author Murzban Shroff on social media, yesterday

“Now, the political situation is very difficult. We cannot say who will [be] the next prime minister or who will lead the country, but the situation is very interesting.”

-Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, when asked to comment on the outcome of the next general election

“I’ve been trying to keep an eye on the winning candidate, but given that I’m cross-eyed, I cannot help but see two clear winners.”

Big Fat Alibaug Bash

Guests at the pool party. (HT Photos)

By every account, Sumita Ghai’s 50th birthday party in Alibaug, organised by her husband Gaurav, was on a scale the likes that few have seen. Hosted over three days, it began on Tuesday afternoon with around 200 of the couple’s friends arriving by speedboats that left in a synchronised sequence from the Gateway in Mumbai, for the Christmas Drunch – an afternoon of cocktails, cabanas and cool music. “The cuisine was the showstopper with a buratta counter manned by a French-looking chef called ‘Emanuel’, who had the rare ability of handling multifarious requests for the medley he was creating on a custom-made platter with rare composure and even humour,” said Nisha Jamvwal, who had taken the opportunity to hop across to Ishan and Anjali Raina’s Christmas brunch later in the vicinity. “The never-ending pool was the cynosure of all eyes. Infact, the afternoon had a fabulous ‘never-ending’ party kind of feel because it was a sleep over for around 50 of the couple’s closest friends,” she said.

“There were specially-designed kaftans for the afternoon bash (Sumita’s sis-in-law made them) and the guys were given specially created t-shirts to wear too, and there were amazing caricature cut-outs made of all her close friends, along with board games, never-ending pina coladas, cheese and truffle sandwiches, yummy chaat, chilled music and cozy conversations,” says Maheka Mirpuri, who, along with her husband, had stayed over for the next two day’s celebrations too.

“Last night was a beautiful magical set up under the stars, where the birthday girl’s husband welcomed his close friends and family, and sang a few lines for his lovely wife, after which stand-up comedian Atul Khatri entertained the crowd and after touching speeches by her family, the cake -cutting was done, and a lavish display of desserts was served,” said Mirpuri, from the venue yesterday, adding, “And, tonight is retro night (glitter and shine) and we will put on our dancing shoes and attend another magical evening.”

As expected, guests said, Gaurav Ghai, a hospitality specialist (his family owns the Intercontinental Hotel on Marine Drive) had made sure every little detail had been attended to. Yesterday’s event had been described as ‘poolish pleasures’ on the invitation and guests were invited to unwind and chill after the previous day’s extravaganza in the pool or in the game room, while that evening there was another music and dance bash, this time a ‘throwback’ to the ‘80s at their ‘Lakeside Lounge’.

“It was the best birthday afternoon!” says Mirpuri.

