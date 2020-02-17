Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Bonding with the best?

mumbai

According to singer, songwriter and actress Manasi Scott, one of the best things about the Lakme Fashion Week this year was showstopper Kareena Kapoor Khan at the finale on Sunday night. The actress had walked the ramp in a metallic, emerald green, strapless gown for designer Amit Aggarwal, in what was meant to be a peek into futuristic fashion. The theme had been #BetterIn3D and the stylised ramp and 3D-mapping of the show on a building wall, along with the music and the choreography, had enhanced the effect. Scott, who had attended with friend and fashion consultant Kavita Lakhani, dressed in an Amit Aggarwal metallic, black gown, described Kareena’s look as “diva-esque”.

Incidentally, the singer had played the role of Kareena’s elder sister in the film ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ in 2012 and her admiration for the actress, whose career has outlasted almost all of her female peers was obvious: “She’s a warm, intelligent and a gracious human being,” she recalled of their interaction on the set and during their pilates workouts. “With her chiselled jawline and ultra-feminine aura, she was magnificent at the finale of the fashion week. There was beautiful energy that evening at Mukesh Mills and I’m so glad I attended.”

TRUELIES

Yesterday, an inadvertent but delicious facet of the country’s chattering classes was revealed, when one of Delhi’s formidable cultural czarinas, at whose drawing room the intelligentsia had spent its finest moments, created a WhatsApp group to invite her friends to an upcoming polo event to be held in Delhi later this month. Given that the circle cut across many lines, the group saw a delightful mix of (rival or competing) media mavens, publishers, designers and politicians; it included restaurateur AD Singh, designer Ritu Kumar, politico Renuka Chowdhury, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and TV anchor Karan Thapar, among others. “You’ve started quite a group, here,” Kapur, an old college mate of the CC had teased (his mischievous but politically incorrect opening volley of ‘Polio Group?’ had been wisely ignored by the group’s creator and everyone else). Neither had Thapar, a relative of the CC, allowed family ties to pull his punches. “Everyone’s leaving in minutes,” said the man whose acerbic, astringent style of TV interlocution had won him many admirers in the past. “Faster than coronavirus!!” he added snarkily, only to be firmly and deftly put in place by his elder, more tech-savvy relative (“That’s the idea. Accept or regret and leave” was her terse response, to which Thapar’s “Ah” suggested the Baby Boomer’s defeated withdrawal).

All day glamorous royals, wives of high-profile industrialists and the country’s movers and shakers had purred, regretted, explained and accepted the CC’s invitation, bemused to be included in this unsolicited tribe of their peers, many of them who were their close friends too.

However, one Capital grande dame was not amused: “It’s just her way of showing whose name is on her friends’ list and more importantly, whose is not,” she harrumphed.

Unsurprisingly, hers hadn’t been.

Overheard:

ADIEU WENDELL. I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence. I will not take calls for a while but will reply personally soon.

— Jerome Marell, husband of late designer Wendell Rodricks on Instagram.

Wedding Wows

Doris Vartan with Alison and Peter Baumann attended the Bhojwanis’ dinner.

Some of America’s most glamorous and sparkling personalities from the world of entertainment and industry are currently in India to attend the renewal of wedding vows between acclaimed British writer-director and Ian La Frenais OBE, with his wife of 40 years, the photographer and painter Doris Vartan (mother of actor Michael Vartan), who happen to be an intrinsic part of LA’s vibrant creative life.

Long-time lovers of India and admirers of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the ceremony, which will take place at the Isha Ashram in Coimbatore in the presence of Sadhguru, will see some of the couple’s closest friends fly down from across India and the world. These include actress and writer Nicole Cannon (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation); Jo Wood, former English model and wife of Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood; legendary German musician Peter Baumann, who’d been part of the pioneering German electronic group Tangerine Dream, and his novelist wife Alison; and billionaire S Rob Walton, eldest son of Sam Walton, founder of the Walmart fortune, with his wife Melanie.

This Saturday, at a sparkling dinner hosted at their Cumballa Hill apartment for the couple and their visitors, Suresh and Devieka Bhojwani (declaration of interest: The latter is our sister) we spoke to the Baumanns, whose interests range from philosophy to popular culture, spirituality and the cognitive sciences, about their trip. Both have experienced Sadhguru before and were looking forward to the wedding ceremony — a grand romantic gesture by any reckoning, involving much travel, private jets, ashram logistics and celebrity itineraries on the part of their dear friends, one that perhaps could inspire more such, between other long married couples.

Or perhaps not. Catching up with the imminent groom on Saturday evening at the Bhojwanis, we got the impression that the celebrated director of such gems as ‘Across the Universe’, like most grooms, might have preferred a simpler ceremony, back home.

“I said to Doris, maybe I could remain in LA and participate through Skype,” he said, his eyes twinkling affectionately in the direction of his much-loved wife. “But you know women…” he shrugged.