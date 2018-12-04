Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Friends in High Places

Before the era of Master Chef and Chef’s Table and a myriad other food shows, chef Hemant Oberoi in many ways epitomised the glamour of the profession. The former executive chef of the Taj Group, a position he held for almost three decades, saw him helm some of the country’s biggest catering gigs for top-line large industrialists, wealthy socialites, politicians, and of course, Bollywood stars, and helped him build a formidable network of clients. When Oberoi parted ways with the group a few years ago to focus on independent ventures, he naturally took along this formidable network and goodwill. This was evident when he opened his eponymous BKC outpost, which, though it received a lukewarm response from the general public, still attracted celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor and the Bachchan family, amongst other Bollywood celebrities, who arrived diligently during the eatery’s first week, in support of their friend. And now, word comes in that Oberoi has turned his attention to New Delhi, with his recently -opened Civil House, located in Lutyen’s Khan Market that has become one of the Capital’s premier food hub . Once again, his contacts in Bollywood have risen to the occasion. Last week saw Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif drop in for meals. What’s more, Khan even took to social media to share his appreciation in well, his quintessential Khan-style: “Every 1 enjoyed the place n food was amazing... had a gr8 time,” he’d posted. Now, if only Delhi is kinder to the chef than Mumbai was…

TRUE LIES

One of the spectacles on the sidelines of the recently concluded DeepVeer reception for their industry friends and colleagues which had attracted attention was the sight of this leading designer, who is said to have gotten a bit “tired and emotional” by the end of the evening, and that too, all over the dignified personage of a yesteryear actress of great renown. “Of course, he was not hitting on her, given his predilection that is out of the question,” said one of the guests who’d been witness to the incident. “We knew he was only expressing his undying admiration and respect for her, but his inebriated condition made it an awkward situation and something of a scene, as he just would not let go of her hand, and finally, she had to discreetly call upon a member of her family to rescue her from him.” Interestingly, this is not the first time the designer — one of the country’s most celebrated, has done this. Over the years, his lachrymose and maudlin presence at many a society do has become something of a staple. “His creative genius and his acute sensitivity make him respond in this manner,” says an insider. Or perhaps – partying is such sweet sorrow?

TWEET TALK

Been almost 48 hours since Deepika and Ranveer’s latest wedding reception. Hope everything is OK.

-Tweeted by @Trendulkar

Mouth Watering Food and Wine Extravaganza

Farzana Contractor

It’s that time of the year, when Farzana Contractor, the indefatigable and zesty editor and publisher, and her team of efficient elves at Uppercrust Magazine, roll out India’s biggest culinary event — the UpperCrust Show. Starting December 7, with Shobhaa De doing the honour of lighting the inaugural lamp, the three-day food-and-wine extravaganza, now in its sixteenth year, promises to feature some of the finest products and services from the food, beverage and kitchen appliance industry across the country. What’s more, there’s live music and wine by the glass, and a food court, to make it a well-rounded and memorable experience. “Wine lovers can saunter down the wine alley to acquaint themselves with or sample wine by the glass, and when they are tired from all the shopping and discoveries, they can relax with a plate of Jafferbhai’s Delhi Darbar, or Finding Momos or veg delights by Punjab da Chullah, amongst the many choices on offer at the food court,” said Contractor, when we spoke to her about the upcoming weekend jamboree. “Look out for names such as Fanette, Pep & Pure, Mavi’s CommBucha, Lily Aunty’s and more,” she added. As always, one of the show’s highlights is the line-up of top chefs like celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, Ajit Raman of the Trident, BKC, Vishal Atreya of the JW Marriott and Chayanit Prampate all the way from Thailand to take enthusiasts through their master classes. “It’s time to spice up your life once again,” Contractor exulted. “The UpperCrust Food Show has been successfully bringing together the country’s finest vintners and distillers, the biggest names in the gourmet food and cuisine industry, internationally renowned chefs and restaurateurs, critics and celebrities known for their discerning taste buds and cooking abilities. If you love food – eating, cooking and entertaining, you just can’t afford to miss out on the show.”

Indeed.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 01:03 IST