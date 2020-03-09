Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Music To Their Ears

mumbai

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 01:15 IST

“Only my main man Amit Gurbaxani could come up with a list like this. This is genuine love for music and musicians,” said Devraj Sanyal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia at Universal Music Group, about a list of a hundred women musicians compiled by the India head for Billboard, to coincide with International Women’s Day. In alphabetical order, it comprised genres as diverse as rock, soul, traditional and funk and featured a golden hundred all the way from Anoushka Shankar to Zila Khan.

What’s more, he did not leave it there. Following up on Gurbaxani’s lead, he then collated what he refers to as his ‘ monster playlist’ called #PowHer to “celebrate the occasion .“Continue to rise and take over the world, one song at a time...” said the man whose single nod is supposed to be an Open Sesame to success.

“I’m grateful to be included in the list of 100 female composers/ singers/ performers... I’m lucky to be able to pursue my passion,” said singer composer Anoushka Jagtiani, who had impressed Sanyal with her talent, when post an LA gig, she’d dropped into his funky office in Bandra. “I hope Indian women in music have a super decade and get heard globally. I must thank Amit Gurbaxani for compiling this list and Devraj Sanyal for always being a champion of Indian female artists.”

Wild Flowers and Friends

Ever since she moved in and occupied her new store in Mumbai’s art and heritage district Kala Ghoda, designer Payal Khandwala is witnessing a renewed interest in her quirky, jewel-colored minimalist styles. The weekend saw her host a small do at her new Kala Ghoda store to celebrate the launch of her spring summer collection. Called ‘Wild Flower’, the designer says it is an ode “to all women who refuse to be tamed”.

Payal Khandwala and Adhuna Bhabhani

Spotted on the occasion were the likes of designers Shahab Durazi and Xerxes Bhathena, gallerist Priya Jhaveri, architect Shimul Kadri and singer Mansi Scott, along with one of her closest friends, celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabhani .

“Adhuna is the perfect wild flower,” Khandwala was overheard remarking.

Paper, canvas, rock, twig

Designer Anavila Misra invited a circle of eight women, including author Shunali Khullar Shroff, Sonal Singh of Christie’s India and Anuradha Sansar of Keva Fragrances, for a unique and out-of-the-ordinary launch of her summer collection of linen saris last week. Each was invited to speak about who they were beyond their public identities, following which they were given objects such as flowers, thread, sawdust, cork and dried twigs and asked to draw three words from a random pool and depict on canvas what they meant to them. “The idea was to encourage them to spend time with their creative side and feel the joy of creating with their bare hands,” says Misra.

Designer Anavila Misra

“We wanted to give our patrons a beautiful afternoon creating beautiful works of art with some of the colors and elements that have made up the new collection. It was wonderful, having the chance to just pause and experience it and not just see it.”

Bringing the Hamptons to Alibaug

Jewellery designer Pawan Anand and his creative partner and muse Sushma Kilachand invited a glamorous swathe of their friends to witness their latest creation, a sprawling development of luxury residential villas in Alibaug, a short hop away from the Mandwa jetty. Friday evening saw Nawaz Modi Singhania, Shweta Shetty, Riyad Kundanmal, Suchitra Krishnamurty, Nisha JamVal and Akshay and Payal Kilachand amongst others making a stylish departure at the jetty from across the Taj.

Pawan Anand with the guests.

“Alibaug is fast evolving and this calls for a more international and contemporary approach to design,” said the designer, who is said to have worked with Versace and Bergdorf Goodman, and whose designs have been worn by Nicole Kidman and Goldie Hawn. Anand’s approach to what had been until now Mumbai’s very own version of the Hamptons (give or take an amiable ferry ride crushed cheek by jowl with teenage picnickers, Koli fisher folk and Mumbai’s boho-bourgeoisie set) appears to be a more gated community than Alibaug’s laidback vibe. “It’s a representation of modern world living. The design isn’t about India or Alibaug. It is about the global meaning of luxury,” he said. “It is essentially a seamless glass block, nestled on water, balanced out with elements of fire and foliage.”