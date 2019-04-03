Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Something Gambhir About Him

Strange things happen when the world’s largest democracy is going through general elections frenzy. Like a former Indian cricketer and a former CM getting into a teenager-like public Twitter spat for the world to witness. That’s exactly what happened yesterday, when Padma Shri awardee and the hot-headed Dilli boy Gautam Gambhir seemed to have been irked by former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah’s comments. “@OmarAbdullah wants a separate PM for J&K & I want pigs to fly!” tweeted Gambhir – the newly-appointed member of the BJP – to the veteran politician yesterday. “@OmarAbdullah needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee! If he still doesn’t understand then a green Pakistani passport,” he added. Abdullah, a veteran in politics tried to reason with the enraged Gambhir who seemed to have carried his infamous on-field temper into the political arena. “Gautam, I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn’t very good at it. You don’t know very much about J&K, its history or the role of @jknc_ in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL,” responded Abdullah. But Gambhir hit back once again, like he would hit a fast bowler to the boundary. “Never mind your lack of cricketing prowess but Kashmiris and our country would have been well served if you knew a thing or two about selfless governance. By the way history is always consistent but perspectives are subjective,” he said, adding, “Better clean ur reading glasses.”

‘Tis the Season...

Ah, Goa!

Remo Fernandes (left) and Wendell Rodricks. ( HT Photo )

Things appear to be heating up at Goa-based designer Wendell Rodricks’ Moda Goa Museum & Research Centre, slated to open its doors in December. The museum’s celebration gallery, which pays homage to outstanding goans, recently saw singer Remo Fernandes, one of the pioneers of Indian pop, donating his signature jacket and flute to the institution. The items will be placed with other memorabilia including Miss World 1966 Reita Faria’s swim- suit and shoes, when she made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the crown, with crowns of other Goan pageant winners like Anna Bredemeyer and Iona Vaz. “Atmaram Shinde from Mapusa who ended up as chief designer at Harry Winston in NYC is also in the gallery. As are Savio Jon, Iona Vaz, Charles Correa and Mario Miranda,” said Rodricks, when we spoke yesterday. The subject of a lengthy article in last week’s NYT, Rodricks, who has studied the conservation of pre-21st century garments at Lisbon’s National Museum of Costume, has spent the last few years devoting his time to expand the scope of his labour of love. The 800-piece collection, he and his partner, the frenchman Jerome Marell have amassed, is said to include a seventh century Apsara, found in a Colvale field where a Buddhist monastery once stood, and costumes and accessories of both the Kunbi and Dhangar tribes from Maharashtra. As for Rodricks’ meeting with fellow Goan Fernandes – the two, with architect Dean D’cruz form something of a triumvirate of talent – he was expectedly emotional. “We met after a long time as he’d left Goa for Portugal, a few years ago. We have a lot of respect for each other. After dinner, he regaled us by singing the anthem Manhã De Carnaval from the Brazilian film Orpheus Negro. It was magical.”

A Common Canvas

(From left) Manjri Varde, Kahini Arte Merchant, Madhuri Bhaduri and Shubha Gokhale.

“This was a chance for children from Mumbai’s elite schools such as Cathedral School, The Bombay International School and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School to work on the same canvas and share an equal platform with children with disabilities, and at the same time be mentored by professionals. I think every person there was the richer for it!” said artist-photographer and interior designer Kahini Arte Merchant, who was part of a group of 20 artists including Arzan Khambatta, Manjri Varde, Charan Sharma and Milburn Cherian, who marked World Autism Day yesterday by mentoring children from the Jai Vakeel Foundation. “Every person has a fundamental right to live with dignity, regardless of disabilities they may be challenged with. So, to have opportunities to participate in events that are inclusive is both encouraging and empowering,” said Merchant, whose photographs of everyday Mumbai, on social media, are imbued with her characteristic sensitivity. The event, organised at the Tao Art Gallery, saw filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan – a supporter of the Foundation – as chief guest. She carried a handbag made by the foundation’s older children with the word ‘LOVE’ displayed prominently on it. “What the world needs now more than anything is ‘inclusivity’ and ‘love’,” said Merchant.

Vote For Vada Pao

Urmila Matondkar ( Sonu Mehta/HT File )

So, in times of national elections and frenzied electioneering, how do politicians woo their constituencies and prove their worthiness as leaders? Well, if it is the likes of the BJP’s Hema Malini and the Congress’ Urmila Matondkar, you can be sure it will be acts that demonstrate their singular courage, bravery and brilliance, such as posing on a farm with a sickle while pretending to work the fields, as in the case of the Dream Girl, or eating a vada pao, as in the case of Matondkar. We kid thee not, but yesterday, fans of the erstwhile actress posted a video of the newly-appointed Congress candidate for the city’s Mumbai north constituency, delicately demonstrating her suitability for an MP’s post by biting in to Mumbai’s iconic street food in a variety of ways, while frequently approving of its deliciousness with thumbs up signs and little encouraging waves to the camera (Right then, this shows she has every quality required to enter Parliament and represent her constituency).

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 00:27 IST