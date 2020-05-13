e-paper
Man, 25, killed after he rams his Jaguar into divider in Mumbai

Hitesh Shah, who was driving the car, was rushed to Cooper Hospital after locals informed a team of police officers patrolling the area. He died during treatment.

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 15:39 IST
Suraj Ojha | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police are trying to find out why the man was out during lockdown. (Photo@MumbaiPolice)
A 25-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his Jaguar car and crashed into a divider before ramming a parked tempo a few metres away from MIDC police station in Andheri (east) on Tuesday night.

Hitesh Shah, who was driving the car, was rushed to Cooper Hospital after locals informed a team of police officers patrolling the area.

“He died during treatment at Cooper Hospital. We have registered a case of accidental death, and are awaiting his post mortem,” said deputy commissioner of police Zone-10.

“Last night, we were busy sending migrants to their states. We came to know about the accident through locals and our patrolling team reached the spot. Our priority was to save his life and we shifted him to the hospital for treatment where he died. Whether he was drunk or not it will be clear after his post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

The police are trying to find out why the man was out during lockdown.

