Man arrested for forging BMC identity card

mumbai

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:25 IST

A 25-year-old was booked by Oshiwara police for allegedly forging the identity card of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) so that he can travel freely and dodge police checking during the ongoing lockdown. The accused, Shahare Alam Khan is a resident of Vikas Nagar in Behrampada.

On Saturday evening, Khan was stopped by police at a checkpost near Behrampada. Khan told police that he was employed with the civic body on contract basis and showed them an identity card. The police personnel suspected something amiss and decided to verify the credentials.

Investigations revealed that the card was forged.