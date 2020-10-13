Man arrested for raping his minor daughter in Mumbai

mumbai

Oct 13, 2020

The Byculla police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter. Police arrested him after the mother of the victim approached police and filed a case against her husband.

The accused, who is a driver by profession, tied her daughter’s hands and legs in July when no one was at home, stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and raped her.

The survivor told police in her statement that her father threatened to kill her if she revealed anything to anyone. The accused was raped on multiple occasions. The girl recently narrated the ordeal to her mother, and when the mother confronted her husband, he physically assaulted her and abused her, said Byculla police.

She then visited the Byculla police station and filed a complaint against the accused. An officer from Byculla police station said, “We have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman], 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code and section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.”