Man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old

mumbai Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:48 IST
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 27-year-old was arrested by Kurar police for allegedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old while she was playing in her neighbourhood.

The arrested accused Sandeep Kumar Singh is a resident of Kurar village, Malad. According to the police, the incident occurred on February 15 around 8:30pm, when the minor was playing outside her house. The accused lured the victim under the pretext of showing her toys.

The accused took her inside his house and sexually assaulted her. He then threatened the girl against informing about the incident to anyone.

The girl later informed the parents about the incident. “We have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said a police officer.

