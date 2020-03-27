Man assaults SRPF constable who questioned him for being out

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:04 IST

A 25-year-old State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable was assaulted by a biker, who was travelling with his wife and child, for questioning why the biker was out on Wednesday. The constable was on patrolling duty when the incident took place. A video of the incident went viral on social media. As the constable asked the rider why he was out, “the motorcyclist got into a heated argument which scaled further with the two assaulting each other,” said a police officer. “We registered a case against the unknown biker under sections 353, 332, 504 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. We are checking the video to identify the biker,” said S Agawane, senior inspector, Agripada police station.