Man from Ivory Coast arrested with cocaine worth ₹1.32cr

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:19 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

The Bandra unit of Mumbai crime branch’s anti narcotic cell (ANC) arrested a 42-year-old man from Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) with 220 grams of cocaine worth ₹1.32 crore. ANC officers claimed that the arrested accused was the main cocaine dealer operating in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The ANC unit arrested Alla Kauadia Boris from 90 Feet Road in front of Peninsula Hotel, Sakinaka, after receiving specific information about Boris coming to the area to sell drugs, ANC officers said.

Boris claimed that he came to India in 2018 and has been residing at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (ANC), said, “We will check his passport and registration to find out whether he came to India on a visit or business visa. We will also inform the embassy regarding the drug deal.”

Boris allegedly used to sell drugs only to a trusted few in the western suburbs, mostly a young crowd who frequent pubs and clubs. He would deal with his customers only through internet calling, police said. A case against Boris was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985. “We are investigating his links to find out where he got the drugs from,” said Lande.

