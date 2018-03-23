Man from Mumbai held for stalking and molesting 35-year-old

The Mulund (West) police have arrested one Pratik Tare under charges of stalking and molesting a 35-year-old woman on Wednesday evening. The accused is in his thirties and is affiliated to a political party. He first met the complainant during elections last year.

On Wednesday, after the woman dropped her daughter to a dance class in Mulund, Tare boarded the rickshaw she was in.

“The complainant told him that he was misunderstanding their friendship,” said Shripad Kale, senior police inspector, Mulund police station. As they were nearing the complainant’s house, he held her hand, said the police.

Following this, the woman filed a complaint at the Mulund police station. Tare has been arrested under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (D) (stalking) of the IPC.