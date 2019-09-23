Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting 4-year-old in 2015

mumbai

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a 54-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in 2015.

While the defence lawyer argued that the injuries on the girl’s body may have been ant bites and not an attempt of penetrative assault, the court refused to accept the claim after the doctor who examined the victim ruled out the possibility.

On December 21, 2015, the girl was playing outside her home with the other children when the accused approached them and handed ₹1 to each of them. While all the children left the place, the accused took the girl to his home and sexually abused her. When the girl returned home crying and narrated the incident to her mother, they filed a complaint at the Powai police station and the accused was arrested.

The prosecution examined three key witnesses – the victim, her mother and another girl who was playing with her – along with medical experts. All the witnesses corroborated the narration given by the victim.

The medical examination was done a day after the incident, after which, the medical examiners said the possibility of recent attempted vaginal penetration cannot be ruled out.

The defence lawyer contesting the claim of possibility of rape put up a theory before the court that the injuries and marks were due to ant bites. The theory was, however, ruled out by the doctor who had examined the victim during his testimony. After considering his testimony, the court noted, “It is clear from the medical evidence that the inner part vagina of the minor girl was having some reddish marks. So, it is the opinion given by the medical officer that the possibility of attempt of rape cannot be ruled out.”

The court held the accused guilty of attempting to rape the minor girl.

