Man held for rape after woman gets pregnant

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:45 IST

A 29-year-old woman from Antop Hill filed a complaint of rape, molestation and cheating against a 38-year-old electrician, after he refused to marry her after she got pregnant.

The accused, Nizamuddin Shaikh 38, started having sexual relations with the woman on the pretext of marrying her. However, when she became pregnant, he refused to marry her and allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she did not abort the child.

The police said on September 6, 2019 the victim called the accused informing him that she is pregnant and insisting that they married soon. The accused threatened the woman of dire consequences and asked her to abort the foetus. “She then approached the Antop Hill police station and a case was registered under section 376, 354, 420, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. After the case was registered, the accused fled from his house. He was arrested on Saturday and was produce in court on Sunday,” said a police officer.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:45 IST