Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Man man held for stealing ₹1.5 lakh from exhibition in Worli

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:38 IST
Faisal Tandel
The Tardeo police arrested a Kurla resident on Saturday for allegedly stealing ₹1.50 lakh from the cash counter of an exhibition stall at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli on August 21. The police is now on the lookout for his two accomplices.

Ishita Bapna, the complainant, had set up a cloth stall at the exhibition. After the exhibition was came to an end, she found the money in the drawer, amounting to ₹1.50 lakh, missing, the police said. “While checking the CCTV footage, we saw two men engaging Bapna and her friend, while the arrested accused, Rishikesh Salunke, stole the money from the drawer,” an officer said.

Salunke, a history-sheeter has been remanded in police custody. The police is on the lookout for the two other accused.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:38 IST

